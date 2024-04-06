Watch Now
BBN GAMEDAY: Spring Practice Recap! (04-06-24)

BBN Gameday
Posted at 9:30 AM, Apr 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-06 09:30:05-04
BBN GAMEDAY: Spring Practice Recap (04-06-24)
BBN GAMEDAY: One-on-One with Deone Walker (04-06-24)
BBN GAMEDAY: This Week for the Wildcats! (04-06-24)
BBN GAMEDAY: Coca-Cola Play of the Week!! (04-06-24)

Hear exclusive interviews with Deone Walker and spring standout Hardley Gilmore! We have a full recap of the week of spring practice. Plus, Kentucky baseball and softball both have matchups with SEC foes ranked inside the top 15, and Gymnastics is competing in the NCAA Regional Final.

Women's golfer Laney Frye, a Nicholasville native, will be on the games biggest stage at Augusta National for the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

