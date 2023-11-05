BBN Gameday: UK Basketball Season Preview Special (2023-24)

Kentucky Basketball is officially back in the Bluegrass! With the regular season's arrival, it's time to get to know this year's group of Wildcats and preview the season.

Keith Farmer and Christi Thomas break down the entire schedule, and you'll hear from head coach John Calipari on what makes a team "Kentucky good."

Then, Jack "Goose" Givens joins them in the studio with his analysis from watching the team's early practices. What's his impression of the talented freshmen, the experienced veterans, and how all of the pieces fit together? What happens when the "21 feet" of big men eventually join the fold?

Plus, we have exclusive interviews with the Cats! Keith sat down with fifth-year senior Antonio Reeves to talk about his return to Kentucky, his expectations for the year ahead, how he's growing into a leader on this young team, and what it would mean to him to bring a National Championship trophy back to the program.

Keith also sits down with the No. 1 recruiting class. Hear our exclusive conversations with DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw, Rob Dillingham, Reed Sheppard, Justin Burks and Joey Hart.

We also have to have some fun! Our Maggie Davis also sat down with the team to ask a few unconventional questions. Get to know (and love!) the team's personality.

😼 GET TO KNOW THE CATS 😼



Our @MaggieDavisTV sat down with each member of this year's Kentucky basketball team to ask a few... unconventional... questions, so #BBN can get to know this team's personality



Starting with... any hidden talents?! More coming up Sunday at noon 👀⬇ pic.twitter.com/thu9frVnZt — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) November 3, 2023

Coach Calipari has always emphasized the importance of leaving an impact on the community off the court. See how the Cats did just that this year at Northern Kentucky University and at this year's women's clinic.

