BBN Gameday: UK-Bucknell full episode (11-09-24)

Christi Thomas and Eli Gehn preview Kentucky men's basketball against Bucknell, including Mark Pope's take on the Bison. The Wildcats are 1-0 after a 41-point win on opening night. Let's talk about Kentucky magic!

Plus, we discuss the women's team 2-0 start to the season. Hear from Kenny Brooks following his team's wins over USC-Upstate and Northern Kentucky University.

Kentucky football may be on a bye week, but Mark Stoops still addressed the fan base this week. Hear from the head coach about how the team is spending this time, and who we may see at quarterback next Saturday.

Make sure you stick around for our Coke Play of the Week. It's a touchdown... But not the kind you think!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.