BBN Gameday: UK Football Season Preview Special

Our hour-long preview of Kentucky's 2025 season
BBN GAMEDAY
It's football time in the Bluegrass! Our BBN Gameday crew is bringing you an hour-long preview with everything you need to know before the Cats open the season next weekend. Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer host our coverage from the studio, with additional reporting from Sierra Newton, Noah Cierzan and Hannah Hamelback.

Exclusive interviews include sit-down conversations with quarterback Zach Calzada and linebacker Daveren Rayner, as well as a feature with Ty Bryant and his parents. Throughout the show, we'll also preview each of Kentucky's SEC opponents.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

