BBN Gameday: UK vs. Alabama (2-24-24)

We preview UK vs. Alabama basketball with Cameron Mills
Posted at 9:30 AM, Feb 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-24 09:30:04-05
It's Gameday, again! Kinsey Lee and Christi Thomas are in the BBN Gameday studio to get you ready for today's 4 p.m. tipoff between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hear from Nate Oats and Adou Thiero ahead of the SEC showdown.

Then, Cameron Mills joins them in the studio with his take on today's game. Hear his thoughts on DJ Wagner's recent play, this team's recent assist-to-turnover ratio changes and an update on Tre Mitchell's status ahead of tipoff. Today's game is inside Rupp Arena and on CBS.

We also have the latest on all things Kentucky Wildcats, including a big conference win for the women's basketball program, a couple of Cats competing in the SEC Championships, and changes to the UK football roster.

Stick around, because we have a big comeback for our Coke Play of the Week...

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

