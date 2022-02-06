BBN Gameday: UK vs. Alabama (2-5-22)
Originally aired on LEX18 News Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Posted at 9:35 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 21:35:46-05
Kentucky vs. Alabama (2-5-22)
Eli Gehn and Christi Thomas are joined by Jack GOOSE Givens and Riley Welch to preview UK vs. Alabama.
Plus, the latest on UK football's National Signing Day and the Kentucky STUNT team.
Stick around for our Coke Play of the Week, because it's a two-parter this time!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Morning Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.