BBN Gameday: UK vs. Georgia, round 2!

Originally aired Saturday at 9 a.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Gameday
Posted at 9:30 AM, Feb 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-11 09:30:34-05
BBN Gameday full episode: 2-11-23
Preview: Kentucky at Georgia (2-11-23)
This week for the Wildcats (2-11-23)
Cooking with the Cats, SUPER BOWL EDITION (2-11-23)
CPOW: Rhyne Howard (2-11-23)

Christi Thomas, Maggie Davis and Goose Givens get you ready for Kentucky basketball's second game of the season against Georgia. This time, in Athens! Hear from Jacob Toppin and Antonio Reeves, and get Goose's take on why Oscar Tshiebwe has been struggling (but still averaging a double-double...) for the past few games.

Stick around, because Anna Tarullo recently went to a cooking class with the UK football team. Barion Brown cooks exactly like he plays football! You'll have to watch to find out what we mean...

Plus, there was a homecoming this week for one legendary Wildcat. Learn more with our Coke Play of the Week!

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

