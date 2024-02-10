Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Gameday: UK vs. Gonzaga (2-10-24)

Originally aired at 9 a.m. on LEX 18 News, the official station for UK Athletics
BBN Gameday Full Episode fsg 2022
BBN Gameday
BBN Gameday Full Episode fsg 2022
Posted at 9:30 AM, Feb 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-10 09:30:02-05
BBN Gameday full episode (2-10-24)
GAMEDAY: UK vs. Gonzaga preview (2-10-24)
GAMEDAY: Super Bowl Preview (2-10-24)
GAMEDAY: UK Athletics headlines (2-10-24)
GAMEDAY: Coke Play of the Week... (2-10-24)

Keith Farmer and Christi Thomas are joined by Jack Goose Givens to preview today's game between John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats and Mark Few's Gonzaga squad.

Then, we get you ready for Super Bowl Sunday. Hear from former Wildcat Mike Edwards, who's gearing up for his second Super Bowl appearance! He's not the only Kentucky connection...

We also have the latest on all of your favorite wildcats from across Big Blue Nation.

Stick around for our Coke Play of the Week. It's one we have to wind up...

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18