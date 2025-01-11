BBN Gameday: UK vs. Mississippi State (1-11-25)

Cameron Mills joins Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer in the BBN Gameday studio to preview Kentucky basketball's road trip to Starkville. Hear from Mark Pope ahead of UK's second-straight game away from Rupp Arena.

Meanwhile, the Kentucky women's basketball team is enjoying a 3-0 start to SEC play. The Cats finally return to Memorial Coliseum this Sunday for a 3 p.m. tipoff against the Auburn Tigers. Hear from Kenny Brooks and Georgia Amoore.

This week has been an important week for the UK football and volleyball team.

Plus, grab your umbrellas before you watch our Coke Play of the Week!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.