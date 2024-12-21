BBN Gameday: UK vs. Ohio State full episode (12-21-24)

Christi Thomas and Kinsey Lee are joined by Cameron Mills to preview the Kentucky vs. Ohio State basketball game in Madison Square Garden. Hear from both head coaches, learn more about the Buckeyes, and hear why Mark Pope says he's changed his coaching philosophy when it comes to team-wide road trips.

Plus, we have the latest for UK football. Meet Kentucky's new wide receivers coach, L'Damian Washington.

Stick around for a romantic Coke Play of the Week!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.