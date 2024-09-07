Watch Now
BBN Gameday: UK vs. South Carolina (9-7-24)

We get you ready for Kentucky's week two matchup against South Carolina
BBN Gameday
Maggie Davis & Christi Thomas get you set for UK football's home game vs. South Carolina. Hear from Mark Stoops, Shane Beamer, and their players ahead of kickoff.

Plus: the Kentucky men's soccer program is working to get back on top of the Sun Belt Conference this season, but the Wildcats are always looking to grow their involvement in the community. Watch our third segment to see how UK's backup goalkeeper, Ryan Jack, is spearheading a collaboration between the program and an organization close to his heart, "All in for Miller."

Stick around for our Coke Play of the Week!

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

