BBN Gameday: UK vs. Tennessee round two (3-9-24)

BBN Gameday airs at 9 a.m. on LEX 18 News and statewide on your local UK affiliate stations
Posted at 9:00 AM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 09:00:06-05
Maggie Davis and Christi Thomas preview today's Kentucky vs. Tennessee basketball game. Hear from Chuck Martin and Rick Barnes ahead of the top-20 showdown.

Plus: see our exclusive story with Antonio Reeves and his father as they prepare for the end of the regular season.

We also have a message from Mitch Barnhart about the Name, Image and Likeness efforts in the Bluegrass and how you can be involved.

Stick around for our Coke Play of the Week!

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

