BBN Gameday! VS Florida Gators 2-12-22
Posted at 9:40 AM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 09:40:55-05
Christi Thomas and Anna Tarullo are getting you ready for gameday against the Gators. Jack Goose Givens joins us to break down the matchup and look deeper into how the Cats are playing. Plus, 1-on-1 with Associate Coach Orlando Antigua.
