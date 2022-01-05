SportsBBN Tonight Actions Facebook Tweet Email BBN Tonight 1-04-22 LEX18 Posted at 8:16 PM, Jan 04, 2022 and last updated 2022-01-04 20:16:24-05 BBN Tonight 1-04-22 New Standard of Kentucky Football 1-04-22 Darren Headrick Talks UK Baseball 1-04-22 UK Basketball vs High Point Recap 1-04-22 Gymnastics Season is Here! 1-04-22 Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Morning Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Morning HeadlinesNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Join the Big Blue Nation!