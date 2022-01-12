BBN Tonight 1-11-22

Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn bring you the latest news from Big Blue Nation, including a look at the future of the Kentucky football program under Mark Stoops. The UK women's basketball team falls to No. 1 South Carolina, and baseball coach Nick Mingione wins a national award.

Then, we have exclusive interviews with the UK cheerleading program as the Cats prepare for Nationals. Our Anna Tarullo sits down with head coach Ryan Martin O'Connor as well as three members of this year's squad to talk all things competition weekend.

Want to watch the cheer team compete for its 25th national championship title? We'll tell you how!