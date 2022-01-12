Watch
BBN Tonight 1-11-22

LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 20:05:51-05
The future of UK Football (1-11-22)
Cheer Coach Ryan Martin O'Connor (1-11-22)
Kentucky cheerleaders preview NATIONALS! (1-11-22)
HOW TO WATCH: UK cheer at nationals (1-11-22)

Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn bring you the latest news from Big Blue Nation, including a look at the future of the Kentucky football program under Mark Stoops. The UK women's basketball team falls to No. 1 South Carolina, and baseball coach Nick Mingione wins a national award.

Then, we have exclusive interviews with the UK cheerleading program as the Cats prepare for Nationals. Our Anna Tarullo sits down with head coach Ryan Martin O'Connor as well as three members of this year's squad to talk all things competition weekend.

Want to watch the cheer team compete for its 25th national championship title? We'll tell you how!

