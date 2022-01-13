BBN Tonight 1-12-22

Anna Tarullo and Eli Gehn recap Oscar Tshiebwe's machine-like performance (30 points?!) against Vanderbilt. Hear from Big O and John Calipari. The Kentucky women's basketball team has had another game postponed due to COVID-19, and UK track star Abby Steiner has earned a spot on a national watch list after a record-breaking run last month.

So... We talked with her! Steiner joins the show to talk about breaking another collegiate record the first time she ever ran the event, what's coming up for the Cats this weekend, and what's left for her to accomplish in Lexington.

Plus, Anna sits down with members of the Kentucky dance team and the head coach, as the Cats prepare to compete for not one, but two national titles!

Stick around, because John Calipari is talking about wearing suits again... And he's throwing Brad AND Ellen into the mix!