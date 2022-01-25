BBN Tonight 1-24-22

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo break down the biggest UK sports stories of the day, starting with No. 12 Kentucky's loss to then-No. 2 Auburn. Hear from John Calipari, Oscar Tshiebwe, Kellan Grady and Orlando Antigua. Plus, it was a big weekend for the "Battle of the Bluegrass." See which Wildcat programs defeated the Cardinals.

Then, Anna and Keith are joined by the voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach of the UK Sports Network, to dive a little deeper into Kentucky basketball's loss to Auburn and discuss how the Cats can turn it around against Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

Plus, CJ Fredrick interviews Shaedon Sharpe.

Stick around, because UK football tickets are on sale now! How many days until kick-off?! Who's counting... But we'll tell you!