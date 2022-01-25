Watch
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight 1-24-22

items.[0].image.alt
LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 20:00:57-05
BBN Tonight full episode 1-24-22
Kentucky falls to Auburn 80-71 (1-24-22)
Tom's Take on UK basketball (1-24-22)
CJ Fredrick interviews Shaedon Sharpe (1-24-22)
ON SALE NOW (1-24-22)

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo break down the biggest UK sports stories of the day, starting with No. 12 Kentucky's loss to then-No. 2 Auburn. Hear from John Calipari, Oscar Tshiebwe, Kellan Grady and Orlando Antigua. Plus, it was a big weekend for the "Battle of the Bluegrass." See which Wildcat programs defeated the Cardinals.

Then, Anna and Keith are joined by the voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach of the UK Sports Network, to dive a little deeper into Kentucky basketball's loss to Auburn and discuss how the Cats can turn it around against Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

Plus, CJ Fredrick interviews Shaedon Sharpe.

Stick around, because UK football tickets are on sale now! How many days until kick-off?! Who's counting... But we'll tell you!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo