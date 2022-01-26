BBN Tonight 1-25-22

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State tips off at 9 p.m. on ESPN, and we're getting you ready for it! Hear from John Calipari, Orlando Antigua and Bulldogs coach Ben Howland. There are a few players on Mississippi State's roster the BBN might recognize..

Then, Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo are joined by Kyle Tucker of The Athletic to preview the Kentucky vs. Mississippi State basketball game. Kyle has the latest on TyTy Washington's injury status, and when we might see Shaedon Sharpe take the court.

Anna has a one-on-one interview with UK track star Masai Russell, who recently helped break a school record in the 4x400 relay. Plus, how has her life changed since NIL became a reality?

Stick around, because the basketball team has a special message for one of college basketball's most-iconic figures.

