BBN Tonight 1-3-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
UK Athletics
2022 Citrus Bowl Champions Kentucky beats Iowa to win the Citrus Bowl, 20-17. Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Athletics
Kentucky football wins the Citrus Bowl
Posted at 8:05 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 20:05:41-05
BBN Tonight full episode 1-3-22
CITRUS BOWL CHAMPIONS!
Will Wan'Dale Return?! (1-3-22)
Tubby's night at Rupp Arena (1-3-22)
A happy homecoming (1-3-22)

Kentucky football wins the Citrus Bowl! Maggie Davis and Bill Meck talk about the record-breaking win. Hear from the coaches and players, including Wan'Dale Robinson, Vince Marrow, Darian Kinnard, Liam Coen, DeAndre Square and Jon Sumrall. Plus, a closer look at what Will Levis had for a snack after the win...

Then, could Wan'Dale Robinson return for another year? We asked the Big Dog.

Plus, a look back at Tubby Smith's big night at Rupp Arena, including a reunion with his former players.

And stick around, because Mark Stoops had a warm welcome waiting for him in Lexington!

