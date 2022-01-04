BBN Tonight 1-3-22

Kentucky football wins the Citrus Bowl! Maggie Davis and Bill Meck talk about the record-breaking win. Hear from the coaches and players, including Wan'Dale Robinson, Vince Marrow, Darian Kinnard, Liam Coen, DeAndre Square and Jon Sumrall. Plus, a closer look at what Will Levis had for a snack after the win...

Then, could Wan'Dale Robinson return for another year? We asked the Big Dog.

Plus, a look back at Tubby Smith's big night at Rupp Arena, including a reunion with his former players.

And stick around, because Mark Stoops had a warm welcome waiting for him in Lexington!