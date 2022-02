Kentucky Rock Chalk'd the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, and we're not over it yet. Anna Tarullo and Eli Gehn host the show to break down the game. Plus, Kentucky football/Big Blue Wall news.

Then, Anna talks with Kellan Grady. Tom Leach also joins the show.

Stick around, because we finally found something Eli won't do on TV... And that's saying something considering he's done a belly flop before!