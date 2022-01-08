Watch
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight 1-7-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
items.[0].image.alt
LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 20:05:06-05
BBN Tonight 1-7-22
Kentucky basketball headlines (1-7-22)
Senior Bowl + NFL Draft preview (1-7-22)
Current NFL Draft Projections (1-7-22)
Coming up: EXCITE NIGHT (1-7-22)

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo are joined by Jack GOOSE Givens to talk the latest UK basketball news, including Sahvir Wheeler's injury and Shaedon Sharpe's status.

Then, the executive director for the Reese's senior bowl, Jim Nagy, joins the show to talk about the NFL futures of Darian Kinnard, Josh Paschal and Yusuf Corker, and how Mark Stoops has changed the trajectory of Kentucky football.

Have we mentioned Wan'Dale Robinson is going pro!? We have the latest draft projections for the Citrus Bowl MVP.

And stick around, because one of the biggest nights of the year for the Kentucky gymanstics program is quickly approaching, and they want YOU to be part of it, BBN!

BBN Tonight social media channels push

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!