BBN Tonight 1-7-22

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo are joined by Jack GOOSE Givens to talk the latest UK basketball news, including Sahvir Wheeler's injury and Shaedon Sharpe's status.

Then, the executive director for the Reese's senior bowl, Jim Nagy, joins the show to talk about the NFL futures of Darian Kinnard, Josh Paschal and Yusuf Corker, and how Mark Stoops has changed the trajectory of Kentucky football.

Have we mentioned Wan'Dale Robinson is going pro!? We have the latest draft projections for the Citrus Bowl MVP.

And stick around, because one of the biggest nights of the year for the Kentucky gymanstics program is quickly approaching, and they want YOU to be part of it, BBN!