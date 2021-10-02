BBN Tonight 10-01-21

One more night until Kentucky vs. Florida football on ESPN, and we're getting you ready. Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo preview the game. Plus, Maggie Davis catches up with the four current Wildcats who made it on the stat sheet in the win over the Gators in 2018. Who they are and what they did in that game might surprise you!

Then, Anna and Keith are joined by Jeff Piecoro, who discusses the turnover battle, Florida's run game and what Gators Coach Dan Mullen thinks the Cats will do with a little play action...

FIRST DOWN, KENTUCKY! You'd recognize that voice anywhere - it's Carl Nathe, the longtime PA announcer at Kroger Field. But what you may not know is Carl and his two teammates in the booth, Michael Fannin and Don Adkins, have been working together to keep you informed and entertained at the stadium for 25 years. Keith has their story.

We have your important game day reminders, including colors to wear and changes for the Cat Walk.

