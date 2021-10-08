BBN Tonight 10-07-21

Posted at 8:05 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 20:05:41-04
The Kentucky Basketball team has a lot of events coming up as we get closer to basketball season. Volleyball team is getting better every time they play, they handled business last night. And we're getting ready for LSU on Saturday.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Morning Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.