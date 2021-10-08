Watch
BBN Tonight 10-07-21

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 20:05:41-04
Getting Ready for LSU! 10-07-21
Nose Guard Justin Rogers 10-07-21
Behind Kentucky Football Static Shock 10-07-21

The Kentucky Basketball team has a lot of events coming up as we get closer to basketball season. Volleyball team is getting better every time they play, they handled business last night. And we're getting ready for LSU on Saturday.

