BBN Tonight 10-12-21

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, Oct 12, 2021
BBN Tonight headlines 10-12-21
Kirby Smart previews UK (10-12-21)
UK football REUNION (10-12-21)
The Big Blue BOO (10-12-21)

Busy night around here! We're talking all things UK vs. Georgia, and UK basketball held an open practice, and we have everything you need to know, including which Wildcat went down with an ankle injury. Plus, Will Levis and the football team continue to bring in awards following UK's win over LSU.

Then, we have Kirby Smart's comments on Mark Stoops and the Cats. Will JT Daniels or Stetson Bennett start for the Bulldogs at quarterback? How does the Big Blue Wall stack up against the Bulldogs defensive front?

We also have a special report from Jeff Piecoro with the ____

Stick around, because we have some big BOO news for the Kentucky softball team!

