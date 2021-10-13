BBN Tonight 10-12-21

Busy night around here! We're talking all things UK vs. Georgia, and UK basketball held an open practice, and we have everything you need to know, including which Wildcat went down with an ankle injury. Plus, Will Levis and the football team continue to bring in awards following UK's win over LSU.

Then, we have Kirby Smart's comments on Mark Stoops and the Cats. Will JT Daniels or Stetson Bennett start for the Bulldogs at quarterback? How does the Big Blue Wall stack up against the Bulldogs defensive front?

We also have a special report from Jeff Piecoro with the ____

Stick around, because we have some big BOO news for the Kentucky softball team!