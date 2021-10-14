Watch
BBN Tonight 10-13-21

LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:10 PM, Oct 13, 2021
SPOILER ALERT: Georgia's defense is good (10-13-21)
Trevin Wallace joins the show (10-13-21)
Valerie Still's biggest honor yet (10-13-21)

Anna Tarullo and Maggie Davis break down the day's biggest stories, including how Kentucky football's offense plans to combat Georgia defense. Hear from Liam Coen, Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez.

Plus, our Josh Berrian goes one-on-one with Trevin Wallace, the UK linebacker who returned the blocked field goal for a touchdown against Florida. Now, where does he go from here? As a Georgia native, does the game against the Dogs mean more to him?

Maggie also catches up with Kentucky basketball's all-time leading scorer, Valerie Still! She was recently inducted into UK's Hall of Distinguished Alumni, which is the highest honor any alum, athletics and otherwise, can receive.

