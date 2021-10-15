BBN Tonight 10-14-21 (full episode)

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis preview Kentucky vs. Georgia. Hear from Brad White and Yusuf Corker on all things UK defense. Plus, our Josh Berrian catches up with Dontaie Allen in his hometown of Falmouth, Kentucky.

Jack GOOSE Givens joins Keith and Maggie in the studio, where he previews basketball season and Big Blue Madness. Hear what he's seen from the team's closed practices so far (it might surprise you...).

Then, Jeff Piecoro joins the show to talk Cats vs. Dogs. He'll weigh in on Georgia's quarterback situation, physicality in the trenches, and how Kentucky can take the necessary chances against the Bulldogs this Saturday.

COMING UP FRIDAY: Our exclusive, sit-down interview with Mark Stoops. He'll talk with Maggie Davis about the state of the program halfway through this record-breaking season, and he'll dive into the Kentucky vs. Georgia matchup. That airs Friday at 7:30 on LEX18 News and BBNTonight.com

Then, BBN Gameday is still ahead! Join us Saturday morning at 9 a.m. to start your day off right. Keith Farmer and Christi Thomas host from the studio, and Anna Tarullo and Eli Gehn join live from Athens, Georgia.

