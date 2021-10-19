Watch
BBN Tonight 10-18-21

LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, Oct 18, 2021
REACTIONS: Kentucky falls to Georgia, 30-13
UK men's soccer coach, Johan Cedergren (10-18-21)
Tom's Takes: UK vs. Georgia (10-18-21)
WATCH: A very happy Josh Allen (10-18-21)

Kentucky football falls 30-13 to No. 1 Georgia. Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo make sense of the game and look ahead to the back-half of the season with Tom Leach.

Plus, Anna talks with Kentucky men's soccer coach, Johan Cedergren. Stick around for a heartwarming moment for former Wildcat, Josh Allen!

Mark your calendars and set your DVR now, because this Saturday is an extra special one for us. We'll have our regularly-scheduled BBN Gameday from 9:00-9:30, PLUS a bonus episode: BBN Gameday, After the Madness. That's where we'll show you a full hour's worth of never before seen, behind-the-scenes content from this year's Big Blue Madness.

bbn gameday after the madness special

That special episode airs from 9:30 - 10:30 this Saturday, October 30th. Check your local listings for air times outside of central Kentucky, or watch anytime right here on BBNTonight.com

