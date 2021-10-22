BBN Tonight 10-21-21

The one and only ELLEN CALIPARI joins Anna Tarullo and Maggie Davis. They'll talk all things Kentucky basketball, including why YOU should join the three of them at this year's women's clinic! For more information and to register, head to UKAthletics.com/camps now.

Keith and Anna also bring you the latest UK Athletics news, including word from Mark Stoops on a few key players and the heartwarming story of a special moment Kellan Grady and CJ Fredrick shared at Big Blue Madness.

BBN Gameday

Plus, Eli Gehn talks with UK tennis player Gabriel Diallo. Stick around to find out how you can help celebrate this year's UK Athletics Hall of Fame inductees.

Join us this weekend for a jam-packed Saturday morning. The fun starts at 9:00 a.m. with a regular edition of BBN Gameday, followed by our hour-long special, BBN Gameday: After the Madness. From 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, October 23rd, our crew is bringing you never before seen, behind-the-scenes footage from Big Blue Madness. From the blue carpet to the sidelines, and the petting zoo to the floor of Rupp Arena, we have you covered!