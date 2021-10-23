BBN Tonight 10-22-21

LEX18 — Anna Tarullo and Keith Farmer have the latest UK sports news, including updated comments from John Calipari's latest public appearance, a behind the scenes look at Big Blue Madness, and what's coming up with the UK baseball team.

BBN Gameday

Make sure you join us this Saturday morning for not one, but TWO incredible episodes of BBN Gameday. We'll take care of our normal business from 9:00 - 9:30, including the latest from UK basketball media day, news from UK football's bye week, and an interview with Ellen Calipari.

Then, from 9:30 - 10:30, it's our special episode of BBN Gameday: After the Madness. The hour-long special offers fans a complete behind-the-scenes look at this year's Madness, including never before seen footage and interviews with the Kentucky men's and women's teams coaches and players. If you miss us, you'll be able to watch both episodes right here on BBNTonight.com