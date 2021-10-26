Watch
BBN Tonight 10-25-21

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, Oct 25, 2021
BBN Tonight 10-25-21
UK Football headlines 10-25-21
UK WBB media day (10-25-21)
Tom's Takes, Mississippi State week (10-25-21)
Big Blue Proposal (10-25-21)

Kentucky football BACK, baby! Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn are filling in today, and they'll get you ready for UK vs. Mississippi State. Hear the latest from Mark Stoops, including injury updates on Josh Ali, Marquan McCall, Izayah Cummings and JuTahn McClain. Plus, big wins for UK volleyball and the women's soccer team.

Today was Kentucky women's basketball media day - hear from Kyra Elzy, Rhyne Howard and Blair Green as the Cats prepare for a new season.

Plus, Tom Leach joins the show! He'll talk all things Cats vs. Bulldogs, as well as weigh in on the UK basketball team's recent blue-white scrimmage. How 'bout those threes, right?!

Stick around for a Big Blue Proposal you won't want to miss!

