You're getting the best of both worlds tonigh - Kentucky football AND basketball talk! Hosts Anna Tarullo and Maggie Davis preview the Kentucky vs. Mississippi State football game and the Cats upcoming basketball game against Kentucky Wesleyan.

Hear from Will Levis on the severity of Josh Ali's injury, plus Kellan Grady and Bryce Hopkins discuss the first basketball game of the season.

Kentucky cornerback Carrington Valentine also joins the show.