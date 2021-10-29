BBN Tonight 10-28-21

It's a busy night to get you ready for a busy weekend! Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis preview Kentucky vs. Mississippi State football AND UK vs. Kentucky Wesleyan basketball.

Jack Goose Givens is in the studio to preview UK basketball's first exhibition game of the season, which is happening tomorrow night?! He'll predict a starting lineup and break down a fast-break style offense. Plus, could Coach Cal play more zone this year?!

Then, TyTy Washington sits down with Curtis Burch from the UK Sports Network on the "Behind Kentucky Basketball" podcast.

For more football talk, join us Friday evening at 7:30 and Saturday morning at 9 a.m., when we'll dive even deeper into Cats vs. Bulldogs in Starkville. Christi Thomas and Jeff Piecoro will also join those shows to preview the Mike Leach air raid offense and how Kentucky needs to respond following the bye week.