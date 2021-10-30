Watch
SportsBBN Tonight

BBN Tonight 10-29-21

Previewing Kentucky vs. Mississippi State
LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 20:05:32-04
We're all UK football tonight! Anna Tarullo and Keith Farmer preview the Kentucky vs. Mississippi State football game. Hear from Mark Stoops

Plus, Maggie Davis has the exclusive interviews with Darian Kinnard and Yusuf Corker. Hear how each of the senior leaders are preparing for the Bulldogs, plus Kinnard's latest (and greatest?!) pet, and how Corker is going to celebrate Halloween with his young daughter.

BBN GAMEDAY 9 AM

Join us again this Saturday at 9 a.m. on LEX18 News and BBNGameday.com for an even more in-depth look at Cats vs. Bulldogs. Keith is joined by Christi Thomas and Jeff Piecoro on a brand-new episode of BBN Gameday.

