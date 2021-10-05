BBN Tonight 10-4-21

Kentucky football beats Florida at home for the first time in 35 years, and we're celebrating! Anna Tarullo and Keith Farmer bring you the game's biggest moments, plus all the sights and sounds as BBN storms the field and students plus their couches flock to State Street. Mark Stoops has a message for the crowd who helped secure the win.

Plus, Anna takes you behind the scenes in the parking lots before the game. It's a new installment of Tailgates with Tarullo!

Tom Leach joins the show to break down the win, talk all things UK defense/blocked kick, where the offense goes next, and where this win ranks in the Mark Stoops era.

IT'S A PARTY! Check out Waka Flocka's surprise appearance at Grove Street, oops, we mean Kroger Field.

Next up for the Cats: LSU this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. inside Kroger Field. Before you head to the parking lots, tune into BBN Gameday at 9 a.m. on LEX18 News or anytime on BBNGameday.com