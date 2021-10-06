BBN Tonight 10-5-21

LEX18 — Kentucky football vs. LSU kicks off in just a few days, so what better way to celebrate than a team shrimp boil!? Hear from Mark Stoops and Ed Orgeron as the teams prepare for Saturday's game in front of a sold-out Kroger Field. Plus, JJ Weaver has a hilarious response to his interception, and we have an injury update on Marquan 'Bully' McCall.

Do you remember who was the last Kentucky quarterback to beat Florida at home? We catch up with him after this year's historic victory. It's also a big week for UK volleyball, soccer, swimming and diving. Click here for more information on Bailey Rouse's School Supply Drive.

Then, UK wide receiver Josh Ali joins our friend Curtis Burch on the "Behind Kentucky Football" podcast. Just how hard can Will Levis throw the pigskin?! We get answers...

Speaking of Levis, he's treating his offensive line once a week this season. Check out how the group is spending a little extra time together AND eating good.

