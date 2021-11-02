Watch
BBN Tonight 11-1-21

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, Nov 01, 2021
Good News, Bad News (11-1-21)
Tom Leach on Mississippi State (11-1-21)
Mike Pratt on first UK basketball game (11-1-21)
Big BOO Weekend (11-1-21)

Anna Tarullo and Keith Farmer break down a busy weekend of UK Athletics. Kentucky basketball picks up its first win of the season over Kentucky Wesleyan, but UK football fell to Mississippi State in Starkville. Hear from Mark Stoops, John Calipari and the players. Plus, significant injury news for the Kentucky women's basketball program, and big weekend for the UK men's golf team, the rifle team and the women's soccer team.

Tom Leach joins the show to talk all things UK football, including what went wrong against the Bulldogs and how the Cats can right the ship before Tennessee comes to town next weekend.

Then, it's Mike Pratt's turn. He talks with Keith and Anna about the first basketball game of the season, how many three-pointers the Cats took (and made?!), how the defense needs to improve, and what he's looking for in Kentucky's next game.

Plus, it was a big BOO weekend for the softball team. Thanks for watching!

