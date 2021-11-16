BBN Tonight 11-15-21

Posted at 7:53 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 19:53:37-05
We're recapping a huge weekend in UK Sports. Football comes home from Nashville with a big win and a contract extension for the head coach. Basketball dominates in the Robert Morris revenge game and Men's Soccer are conference champs!
