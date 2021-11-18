BBN Tonight 11-17-21

Kentucky basketball rolls over Mount St. Mary's, and the UK football team heads into the weekend as huge favorites over New Mexico State. Hear from John Calipari and Liam Coen.

Then, Anna Tarullo talks with Kentucky cross country star Perri Bockrath, as she prepares to head to the NCAA Cross Country National Championship meet. Hear about the nerve wracking but exciting moment she found out she'd made the cut, plus how much this season has meant to her as a senior.

Eli Gehn talks with former Kentucky men's basketball standout, Wayne Turner, following his recent induction into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame.

Plus, former Wildcats are still killing it in the NBA. See which Cats have cracked this season's top 20 scorers list...