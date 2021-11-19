Watch
SportsBBN Tonight

BBN Tonight 11-18-21

LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 20:05:21-05
BBN Tonight 11-18-21
Previewing UK vs. Ohio (11-18-21)
The latest with Jack GOOOOSE Givens (11-18-21)
Josh Paschal's senior day (11-18-21)
Mark your calendars (11-18-21)

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo are bringing you the latest from the world of UK Athletics, and it's a busy one! They'll preview the UK vs. Ohio game coming up tomorrow night, plus talk about all of the latest honors for UK football players, including Darian Kinnard, Yusuf Corker, Josh Paschal and Marquan McCall. Speaking of Bully, what's he going to do next year?! Head Coach Johan Cedergren also talks UK men's soccer in the NCAA Tournament

Then, they're joined by Jack Goose Givens to preview Kentucky basketball's game against Ohio. He'll break down recent performances by several members of this year's roster, including Sahvir Wheeler, Oscar Tshiebwe, Keion Brooks Jr., TyTy Washington and Kellan Grady.

Josh Paschal sat down exclusively with our Eli Gehn to talk about his upcoming senior day at Kroger Field. Get your tissues!

And stick around, because we have a scheduling update for your weekend. As always, thanks for watching!

