BBN Tonight 11-19-21

Kick off your weekend with us! Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo preview one last weekend in Kroger Field. Jeff Piecoro joins the show to dive into the Kentucky vs. New Mexico State matchup. Plus, hear from Kyra Elzy ahead of the women's basketball bounce back game this weekend.

Plus, we're talking UK football senior day. Austin Dotson and Zach Johnson sit down with our Eli Gehn to reflect on their time as Wildcats.

The UK men's soccer team is heading to the NCAA Tournament, and Keith talks with Conference USA Goalkeeper of the year, Jan Hoffelner.

The Cats have already beat the Bobcats in one way... But who could B. Calipari possibly be?!