BBN Tonight 11-2-21

Kentucky football looks to make it right against Tennessee this weekend, so Keith and Anna have your preview, with a little help from head coaches Mark Stoops and Josh Heupel. JJ Weaver also talks about his recent trip to a local elementary school, where he met with the students to talk about what makes him different and how he's dealt with it over the years.

Then, Anna and Keith talk with one of Kentucky volleyball's standout freshmen, Erin Lamb.

UK basketball's Daimion Collins sits down with Curtis Burch for a new episode of "Behind Kentucky Basketball."