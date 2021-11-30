BBN Tonight 11-29-21

It's a celebratory show! Will Levis goes off to propel the Kentucky Wildcats to victory over the Louisville Cardinals. Hear from Mark Stoops, Liam Coen and Wan'Dale Robinson.

It was also a big weekend for UK volleyball. Watch them celebrate their fifth consecutive SEC title, Craig Skinner's 400th win as a Wildcat, and their seeding in this year's NCAA Tournament.

Then, Tom Leach joins the show. He'll break down what he saw out of the Governor's Cup on Saturday, plus where he thinks the Cats might land this post season. HINT: it should be pretty warm...

Stick around, because we also have exciting news for one former Wildcat!