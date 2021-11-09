Watch
BBN Tonight 11-8-21

LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 20:05:13-05
BBN Tonight 11-8-21
UK falls to Tennessee (11-8-21)
Tailgates with Tarullo (Tennessee edition!)
Chris Oats Foundation 11-08-21
Josh vs. Josh!

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo help you cope with Kentucky football's disappointing loss to Tennessee. Hear from Mark Stoops, Brad White and Will Levis. We'll also begin to look ahead to Kentucky vs. Duke basketball in the Champions Classic, with much more to come tomorrow evening in our official pregame show!

Then, we have an update on Chris Oats and his recovery process. Hear from Chris and his mom, Kem, about how the BBN has helped them throughout their time of need. Plus, how you can help!

We also have a special edition of Tailgates with Tarullo... Because no matter how hard we all try, sometimes our kids cross state lines to find love, even when that gaudy orange is involved...

