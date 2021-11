Tip off college basketball season with us - it's our Champions Classic preview show! Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo are getting you ready for Kentucky vs. Duke.

Hear from John Calipari, Keion Brooks, TyTy Washington, Oscar Tshiebwe, Davion Mintz, Sahvir Wheeler, Dontaie Allen and more.

Plus, a message from Immanuel Quickley.