Vince Marrow hosts the show alongside Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo to break down Kentucky football's National Signing Day and the latest batch of Wildcats. He talks about what made the difference for the Cats down the stretch, plus he hands out superlatives.

Wide receiver Dane Key joins the show, and hear from fellow signee, Brandon White.

