BBN Tonight 12-16-21

LEX18
BBN Tonight
Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo break down the latest in UK Athletics, including Kiyaunte Goodwin becoming a Wildcat, John Calipari and the Cats canceled game against Ohio State, the UK women's basketball game getting postponed, the Kentucky softball 2022 schedule release, and the latest numbers from the Kentucky United telethon.

Plus, hear from Josh Paschal, as he sits down with Curtis Burch for the latest episode of the "Behind Kentucky Football" podcast.

Good luck to the Kentucky dive team, as it competes in the USA Nationals this week. Join us back here again Friday evening for an exclusive conversation with Mark Stoops!

