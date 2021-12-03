BBN Tonight 12-2-21

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo preview Kentucky volleyball's first game in the NCAA Tournament. Hear from Craig Skinner on his team and how they can get a win this Friday night. Plus, the women's basketball team earned a quality win over West Virginia last night. Kyra Elzy, Rhyne Howard and Dre'Una Edwards weigh in on the victory.

Then, Jack Goose Givens joins to talk UK basketball. Hear from John Calipari and TyTy Washington!

UK volleyball players Azhani Tealer and Maddie Berezowitz sit down with John Calipari to talk a little ball, champion to champion...