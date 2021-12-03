Watch
BBN Tonight 12-2-21

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX18 News
LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 20:05:10-05
BBN Tonight 12-2-21
UK Volleyball preview + WBB win (12-2-21)
Basketball talk with Jack GOOSE Givens (12-2-21)
Berez, Z.. and CALIPARI! (12-2-21)

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo preview Kentucky volleyball's first game in the NCAA Tournament. Hear from Craig Skinner on his team and how they can get a win this Friday night. Plus, the women's basketball team earned a quality win over West Virginia last night. Kyra Elzy, Rhyne Howard and Dre'Una Edwards weigh in on the victory.

Then, Jack Goose Givens joins to talk UK basketball. Hear from John Calipari and TyTy Washington!

UK volleyball players Azhani Tealer and Maddie Berezowitz sit down with John Calipari to talk a little ball, champion to champion...

