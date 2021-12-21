BBN Tonight 12-20-21

It's been a crazy day in the world of UK Athletics. Luckily, we're here to help!

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo talk Kentucky basketball's rescheduled game with Western Kentucky, following Louisville's issues with COVID-19 which forced them to postpone UK vs. UofL. Hear from John Calipari on the decision. Plus, more on UK Athletics and the "Kentucky United" tornado disaster relief efforts.

Big news for the UK football program today, including Will Levis and his decision to return to Kentucky next season, and Liam Coen's announcement regarding Josh Ali and Isaiah Epps.