BBN Tonight 12-28-21

Anna Tarullo and Maggie Davis talk about day one of Citrus Bowl practice for the UK football team in Orlando, Florida. Hear from Mark Stoops, Wan'Dale Robinson and DeAndre Square.

Then, Jack Goose Givens previews Kentucky basketball's SEC opener against Missouri. TyTy Washington talks about the team's expanding offense and the advice one of his teammates has given him as the Cats begin league play.

BBN Tonight

Curtis Burch goes "Behind Kentucky Football" with Marquan "Bully" McCall. They talk all things Citrus Bowl, including... What's his favorite citrus?!

And stick around, because one former Wildcat is getting his shot at the NBA... We have the latest.