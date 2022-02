Maggie Davis and Josh Berrian are in the driver's seat tonight to preview the Cats vs. the Commodores and a whole lot more! They'll talk with Mike Pratt of the UK Sports Network to preview Kentucky vs. Vandy. Have the Cats really had NO bad practices so far this season?!

Plus, a behind-the-scenes look at Kentucky's win over Kansas and a one-on-one interview with Shaedon Sharpe.

Stick around, because two Wildcats have made headlines in their respective sports this week!